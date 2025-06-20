If your warm-weather shoe rotation is still stuck in last year's lineup, HeyDude is making it easy to find some great new kicks you can afford. Right now, you can take an extra 30% off already-marked-down styles when you use promo code SAVE at checkout. That means you can stack some serious savings across the band's biggest and best styles right now.

HeyDude is best known for featherlight, slip-on-ready shoes built for all-day wear, whether you're running errands, heading to the office, or kicking around on the weekend. There's tons to choose from, but keep in mind that the sale inventory at HeyDude tends to move fast once a promo drops, and the 30% extra kicks in automatically at checkout with the code.

These are some of the most comfortable shoes you'll find thanks to their Flex & Fold construction that makes the shoes packable and travel-friendly, the memory foam insoles designed for all-day comfort without a break-in period, the machine-washable uppers on most core styles, and the lightweight soles that make them feel closer to a slipper than a sneaker.

Whether you're restocking your own closet or grabbing a pair for someone in the family, this is one of the better windows to do it at a real discount. Act fast before the discount is gone!