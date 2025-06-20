Logo
Kitchen

StackSocial Has a Ninja Slushi For Under $200 –Just In Time For Spring Hosting

The weather is heating up, but these deals are cool as ice (ice for slushies, of course).

ByThe Inventory Staff
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

You could buy a frozen drink maker brand-new, of course. You could also insist on grinding your own ice by hand like a heroic pioneer, but civilization has progressed, and so have discounts. The refurbished Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker is one of those appliances that feels like a luxury until it suddenly becomes a civic duty, especially when the price drops from around $349.99 to about $199.99 for a certified refurbished unit—meaning someone else already did the unboxing, and you get to keep the savings. In other words, you are not merely purchasing a machine; you are rescuing it from the tragic fate of sitting in a warehouse contemplating its unused auger.

Suggested Reading

Hear That? That's The Sound Of 39% Off The Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
We Found Arc'Teryx, Teva, and More For Up To 50% Off at REI
Level Up Your Movie Nights With a 65" TV For Less Than $280

Ninja SLUSHi (Refurbished) | $199 | StackSocial

Related Content

StackSocial Has a Ninja Slushi For Under $200 –Just In Time For Spring Hosting
Samsung's Latest Frame TV Is Under $850 Today

This particular model is built for hosting season. With a roughly 96-ounce capacity, it can produce multiple servings in one batch, using a system that freezes liquids directly instead of diluting them with ice—because watered-down drinks are for people who believe joy should be moderated. Five preset programs let you transform juice, coffee, soda, or anything else into something frosty and celebratory, while the cooling system keeps the texture intact for hours, as if the appliance itself has taken a vow to uphold your summer indefinitely. The detachable, dishwasher-safe parts add a final note of practicality, so you can be both whimsical and tidy.

But the real thrill here is not just the slush; it is the refurbished-ness. Buying refurbished goods is like adopting a slightly overqualified golden retriever: you get all the capabilities with fewer existential questions about whether you overspent. Refurbished electronics are inspected and restored to near-mint condition, which means you are reducing waste, saving money, and quietly rebelling against the notion that everything must be new to be delightful. In a world full of disposable gadgets, choosing refurbished is the small but meaningful act of saying, “I believe in second chances, especially when they come with frozen margaritas.”

So yes, you could deliberate further, or you could accept that this is a rare alignment of practicality, sustainability, and the ability to turn any beverage into something that feels like a vacation. A refurbished slush machine at a steep discount is less a purchase and more a philosophical statement: luxury need not be extravagant, and the planet would like a word. Also, you will have slushies.

See Deals at StackSocial


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!