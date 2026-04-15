Unless you eat that box of cereal or big bag of chips all in one sitting (as tempting as that is), then you're probably going to have a wee bit leftover. And that leftover food is going to go stale. That is, unless you invest in some good containers.

The Container Store is making is incredibly easy to overhaul your whole kitchen with its popular food storage system. How so? Well, because they're giving away containers, bins, and more for up to 30% off.

Beyond those kitchen containers, part of the Solutions for Spring sale, the site has a ton of good stuff on clearance for even higher discounts. Things like shelves to make the most use of the space in your pantry as well as under the bed storage the stay a bit more organized.