Free Diskreet Vibe on A ll O rders O ver $79 | Bellesa Boutique | Use Code FREEVIBE

It’s time to celebrate the long weekend early! Our pals at Bellesa have a special treat for the end of summer. Snag a f ree Diskreet Vibe on a ll o rders o ver $79. Just use the code FREEVIBE when you check out, and the toy will appear . I can personally guarantee you will not be disappointed with anything you get.



Advertisement

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech I previously covered when I reviewed the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.



This order will ship for free, and this offer ends September 7.