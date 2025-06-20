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Sony WH-1000XM5 Premium Noise Cancelling Headphones Drop Dramatically by Almost Half

Amazon slashed almost $150 off the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 active noise-cancelling headphones for a limited time.

ByJoe Tilleli
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Stock earbuds get the job done, in the same way instant coffee technically counts as coffee. You hear the song, sure—but you're missing the layers. Switching to a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones feels like being nearsighted and putting on glasses for the first time. Details you didn't know existed vibrate through your whole body. Hear background vocals, subtle instruments, and the texture of a recording that cheap buds flatten into mush.

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Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones | 38% off | Amazon

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Right now, that upgrade has become far more reasonable. These Sony headphones, typically priced at $400, are discounted by 38%, bringing them down to $248. That's a $152 difference, which is enough to make even casual listeners take a second look.

Active noise cancellation is powered by dual processors and an array of eight microphones, working together to block out distractions like office chatter or the steady hum of an airplane engine. It creates a more immersive listening environment without requiring you to crank the volume.

Battery life holds up just as well. You can expect up to 30 hours on a full charge, and a quick three-minute top-up provides an additional three hours of playback. Charging is handled via USB-C, and comfort is clearly a priority, with a lightweight design and multiple color options.

See for $248 at Amazon


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