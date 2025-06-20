If you want curls without fighting with a traditional wand, you don't have to resign yourself to having them done at a salon. Not when the Tymo Automatic Rotating Curling Iron is built to make the process easier. You can pick it up for under $50 right now, which means you won't have to bankrupt yourself when you want a fresh curly blowout.

This 1-inch rotating curling iron is designed around one-click auto-rotation, a cool-touch anti-scald design, anti-tangle protection, and a tourmaline ceramic coating with 500 million negative ions for smoother, shinier hair. It is also dual voltage and lightweight enough to work well for travel.

Automatic rotating tools are especially appealing for people who like the look of curled hair but do not want to deal with the learning curve of wrapping sections evenly around a standard barrel. Tymo’s design is aimed at beginners, with one-click rotation that helps create more consistent waves in less time.

The T-GLOSS tourmaline ceramic coating is smoother than traditional ceramic, and the built-in negative ion output is designed to reduce moisture loss and improve shine. That makes it a better fit for people who want softer, more polished curls instead of something that leaves hair looking dry or overworked.

If you want to be able to easily style your hair, be sure to grab this styling tool while it's still on sale.