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Shop These Last Minute Easter Picks at Walmart and Be Ready for the Easter Bunny

Whether you need some last minute basket ideas or a quick dinner side, Walmart has you covered.

ByBrittany Vincent
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Haven't started your Easter shopping yet? You'd better hop your cotton tail down over to Walmart, where you can get all your last minute Easter picks. There's a little something for everyone, including party supplies, hosting items, and even a helpful Easter basket maker! You can choose all the items with all of them laid out in front of you, which takes away all the guesswork. It's all there waiting for you at Walmart's Easter sexion right now.

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Easter Basket Maker | Walmart

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Shop These Last Minute Easter Picks at Walmart and Be Ready for the Easter Bunny
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The Easter basket maker is super easy and helps you create a bundle of items for an awesome gift. Instead of treating Easter baskets like one big purchase, it takes you step by step to find smaller finds, a custom basket, candy, and more, with items as low as a dollar. That makes it easier to build something that still feels fun and full without loading your cart with only bigger-ticket items.

Buy at Walmart

Easter Hosting Deals | Walmart

Easter is one of those holidays where people often need a weird mix of things all at once, like tableware, candy, decor, kitchen items, and groceries. Walmart’s Easter hub already groups hosting-related sections together, which makes it simpler to build out a holiday table or casual brunch setup without bouncing all over the site.

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Easter Fashion for the Family | Walmart

You'll need something to wear for all your Easter outings, so choose an outfits from all these looks for family photos, church, brunch, or just a more polished spring look. There are picks for women, men, young adult, tween, kids, toddler, and baby departments, so you can shop for everyone in the family.

Buy at Walmart

Ready to make sure you're all geared up for Easter? Shop all of Walmart's picks now!

Buy at Walmart


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