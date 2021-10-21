20% off Halloween Sale | Bijoux Indiscrets | Use Code EXTRA20



Our friends at Bijoux Indiscrets want you to jump into the spooky season with good vibes and good feelings. Self-care has been so important this year, and they know it. To celebrate getting in touch with your own spirits, they’re giving you 20% off all products that are Bijoux. Just use the code EXTRA20 at check out. This sale runs until October 31.

One of the best bundles from Bijoux is their Horoscope Pleasure Ritual box. I actually was gifted this for my birthday last year and can vouch. Aside from a beautiful gemstone necklace that corresponds to your zodiac sign, you get a clitoral balm that smells amazing and is inspired by whatever element you are. It’s a full experience. Tingling and titillating, it notches everything up. But the real winner is the finger vibe that’s become a travel favorite. You or your partner can use it easily. This bullet ring fits snuggly on the finger to give an extra boost to the zig-zags. There are ten vibe settings, and the silicone is very soft. It comes with batteries, so no worries. But if you need more, the LR44 type is pretty easy to find. You know what else is easy to find with this, your clit. Help a partner out! Everyone is a winner here.

Horoscope Pleasure Ritual Box

This box gives you a nice sample of what Bijoux does best. But everything under their umbrella is included in the sale. This means body jewelry, bondage gear, arousal gels, perfume, anything that is the company brand. Grab what you can before the end of the month.