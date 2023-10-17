Secure your Vehicle with 70% Off This Triple Dash Cam

Driving and parking your car should never be a high-stress activity. That’s why we recommend the Triple Dash Cam: 3 Channel, 1080P Front and Inside camera, now available on Amazon. This advanced vehicle accessory ensures all-round protection for your car while parking, or throughout your drive!

This three channel dash cam records audio and video both inside and outside the car. It features a 170° wide-angle front camera, a 150° cabin camera, and a 150° waterproof rear camera. The Triple Dash Cam is designed with an IPS panel screen, offering a clear picture at any angle without any reflection or blurring. This technology significantly reduces blind spots thereby aiding safer driving.

Adding to the top-notch safety mechanism is the G-sensor, which activates emergency recording and locks the recorded videos if it detects sudden shakes or collisions while your car is stationary. So, even when you’re away from the vehicle, the dash cam continues to ensure your vehicle’s safety.

The Triple Dash Cam on Amazon takes the worry out of missing important footage. This smart device utilizes a loop recording function. This feature ensures that the latest recording will automatically overwrite the oldest video when storage limit is reached. Moreover, the product is already equipped with a 32GB SD card, making it a value-for-money solution as you don’t have to purchase an additional micro SD card.

The nighttime safety feature stands tall on the promise of clearer visibility. With four infrared LED lights on the interior facing camera, this equipment captures superior quality footage even under low light conditions. Combined with the superior HDR technology, the dash cam adjusts exposure to create balanced images and footage – a performance that excels in any lighting situation.

The ease-of-use feature flaunts an easy installation process. Simple to mount the dash cameras on the windshield, followed by a convenient plug and play function! An easy to understand display and friendly key settings make it user-friendly and manageable even if you’re a first-time dash cam user.

Peak security becomes an affordable luxury as Amazon is offering a dramatic 70% off on Triple Dash Cam: 3 Channel, 1080P Front and Inside camera. Snatch this deal before it’s too late! This isn’t just an ordinary dash cam, it’s an unwavering guardian for your cherished vehicle. A grab-worthy deal is awaiting you on Amazon where safety meets savings.

