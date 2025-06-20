It's 2026. There's no need to fumble around with physical keys anymore. Plus, with those, you run the risk of misplacing them. If someone is house-sitting for you, you need to find time to get the key to them before your trip, or risk hiding one nearby.

A smart lock from Level Home sidesteps all of that without adding bulk or an obvious gadget to your door. Designed to stay out of sight, it blends into your existing hardware while giving you full control through an app. You can send temporary digital keys or entry codes in seconds, set time limits, and avoid the back-and-forth entirely. It’s a practical upgrade for house guests, pet sitters, or anyone coming and going while your place stays busy.

Level Home has a few options to choose from. They come in a number of finishes to match your home aesthetic, from satin nickel or chrome, to matte black, to polished brass :

Level Lock Pro The flagship product has a low-profile design that intentionally doesn't stand out among common locks, except it can do all the more. For one, you can remotely check the Door Status to see if you left it locked or unlocked. You can also unlock it by tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch, or choose to use either the included key fobs or physical keys.

See for $349 at Level Home Level Lock The standard Level Lock from Level Home is basically the same as the Pro version, but without some of the ancillary features like Door Status. It still lets you unlock your door with your phone and share digital keys with guests.

See for $249 at Level Home Level Bolt The Level Bolt is the most invisible of the entire product line. It provides the same functionality as the standard Level Lock, except it lets you house it in your choice of hardware. You can keep the look of your current lock, but now add smart features.