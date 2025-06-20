Amazon's Echo line has plenty of awesome additions to your home if you want a hub you can watch TV on, make calls from, and control the rest of your smart tech with. The Amazon Echo Show 21 is a great investment that you can save big on right now during the Big Spring Sale.

The Echo Show 21 has a 21-inch Full HD screen, built-in Fire TV, Alexa, a centered 13MP camera, Wi-Fi 6E, and smart home hub support for Zigbee and Thread, which makes it much more than a basic countertop display.

The larger screen gives you enough room to keep calendars, shopping lists, weather, and other widgets visible without everything feeling cramped. That makes it especially useful in kitchens and family spaces where it can function as a shared organization hub instead of just another smart speaker with a screen.

Built-in Fire TV gives you access to streaming apps like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and Apple TV, and the included remote makes it feel more like a real television setup than a secondary smart device. If you want something that can handle recipes during the day and streaming at night, this is what you want.

If you want to grab yours now, be quick about it -- this price probably won't last long during the Big Spring Sale.