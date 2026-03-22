Saving 59% On memoryOS's Student Plan Is an Unforgettable Deal

Being forgetful or having difficulty retaining information can be a mere annoyance when you're misplacing things or making multiple trips to the grocery store on the same day. But it can also present far more serious issues ranging from bad grades to poor work performance. Your memory can be improved, and the scientifically proven methods and expert guidance you can find in the memoryOS app could be your path to greater recall. Right now StackSocial is offering a lifetime subscription to memoryOS for just $80 , a 59% savings off the regular $198 price.

memoryOS has highly-rated versions for both iOS and Android, and its co-founder is a two-time World Memory Champion and winner of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, who also memorized the first 100,000 digits of Pi. The app uses bite-sized lessons and microlessons that can feel like fun games while they strengthen your recall by as much as 70 percent. It's ad-free, and while it's called the Student Plan, it works equally well for working professionals, elderly adults, and anyone who just wants to reap the benefits of a powerful memory. One $80 purchase at StackSocial will get you lifetime access to memoryOS and its proven recall-boosting exercises.