Give your wrist a break from manual screwdriving. The battery-powered DeWalt 20V MAX cordless drill and impact driver kit features a built-in LED that activates when you pull the trigger, giving you a clear, shadow-free view of your work. It also includes a carrying case, a charging stand, and two batteries. A great gift for new homeowners or anyone looking to upgrade their tool collection.

Normally, this Dewalt power tool combo kit goes for $239. However, Amazon is running a limited-time deal that takes off a chunky 42%. You only end up paying $139—and even $100 off.

Both tools feature an ergonomic, compact design that makes it easy to work in tight or hard-to-reach spaces. The lightweight impact driver measures just 5.55 inches and weighs only 2.8 pounds, while the drill/driver comes in at 7.5 inches and 3.6 pounds—ideal for extended use without fatigue. Powered by efficient brushless motors, the drill delivers up to 300 unit watts out (UWO), and the impact driver provides up to 1,400 inch-pounds of torque, giving you the strength needed for a wide range of applications.