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Save Up to 50% at Nordstrom's End of Season Sale and Shop Our Top Picks

There's some gems in this sale that you won't want to miss.

ByBrittany Vincent
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If you’ve been waiting for a good Nordstrom sale to browse, now's the time to head over and whip out the credit card. The Nordstrom End of Season Sale is going on now, and you can score up to 50% off on a variety of goodies through April 15. You can shop the main sale page, or go straight into the women’s and men’s sale sections if you want to narrow things down faster. But we've also whipped up a few of our favorite picks to get you started, in case you needed some help shopping. You can thank us later.

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End of Season Women’s Sale | Nordstrom

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Nordstrom’s women’s sale is a strong place to start if you want the largest selection of clothing, shoes, bags, and beauty that's deeply discounted. Pick up some spring staples, a few better everyday basics, or one standout item that feels more special than your usual cart. There's tons to check out here.

End of Season Men’s Sale | Nordstrom

The men’s sale has tons of deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories. While there are seemingly fewer options than what women can choose from right now, there's still potential here to build a new wardrobe, add some crisp new accessories, and then some.

Le Creuset Signature 6.5-Quart Round Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven | $290 | Nordstrom

This gorgeous Dutch oven is one of the most popular items from Le Creuset, so any time it shows up at a discount, you'll want to snap it up to save some cash. It comes in a variety of colors to match your kitchen or your existing decor.

Brussels 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set with Expansion | $220 | Nordstrom

The Bugatti luggage set is a smart pick if travel is on your calendar this year and your current luggage is starting to feel worn out. A coordinated set always looks a little more polished, but this one's real appeal is longevity. It should last you your next few trips and then some.

On Cloudmonster Void Sneaker | $109 | Nordstrom

This must-have sneaker is finally on sale, and it's well worth the wait. If you want a sneaker that feels supportive for walking, travel days, errands, or just long stretches on your feet, this is the one that makes the most sense to browse. It's also great for your everyday sneaker pick.

FluffCo Down Feather Pillow | $109 | Nordstrom

Pillows are one of those things people keep too long, even though a better set can make a noticeable difference in sleep and overall comfort. If you’ve been thinking about small bedroom upgrades that feel immediately useful, a cozy new pillow is the way to go, especially this FluffCo pick.

Timex Waterbury Metropolitan Chronograph Leather Strap Watch | $149 | Nordstrom

A Timex watch is the most classic accessory pick here. It’s simple, wearable, and much easier to work into daily life than a trend-driven watch that only fits one look. If you want something that feels polished without trying too hard, this is a good item to keep on your radar while the Nordstrom sale is live.

Be sure and check out the rest of the sale before these discounts disappear!

Buy at Nordstrom


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