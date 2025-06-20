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Beauty & Health

Save on the "Boring" Items You Need At Home With the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Surprisingly, some of the best deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale aren't on fancy tech.

ByBrittany Vincent
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The Amazon Big Spring Sale is still going on for one more day, so you've got some time to pick some goodies up that you may have missed. But if you've already bought a bunch of prestige tech items and whatnot, it's probably about time to stock up on the "boring" essentials you need at home.

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If your household basics, skincare staples, and hair styling products are all starting to run low at the same time, we've got a few deals you should scoop up look before March 31.

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Energizer AA Batteries | $14 | Amazon

Pick up a pack of 32 AA batteries for under $20 and make sure you've got a battery ready for when you need it. They'll last up to 10 years in storage if you just want to have them in an emergency, too.

Buy at Amazon

Cottonelle Ultra Comfort Toilet Paper | $30 | Amazon

Everyone needs toilet paper. Get a pack of 32 2-ply toilet paper rolls with nearly 300 sheets per roll. We don't need to spend much time on this, you know what it's for.

Buy at Amazon

Swiffer Duster Kit with 3 ft Extendable Handle | $17 | Amazon

Tackle all your dusting and cleaning jobs with this duster that comes with a 3-ft handle. It also has 12 refills so you can change each dusty cloth out when you need to.

Buy at Amazon

Clorox Disinfecting All-Purpose Cleaner | $12 | Amazon

Whether you're cleaning the bathroom or kitchen counter, you need a disinfectant spray to keep germs away. Get a three-pack of Clorox cleaner to handle the heavy-duty messes and save some serious cash.

Buy at Amazon

Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater | $20 | Amazon

Remove tough stains from your laundry, upholstery, carpet, and more with this go-to stain treatment. It's 16 ounces of product for an affordable price.

Buy at Amazon

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen | $22 | Amazon

Fight sun damage with these three bottles of sheer sunscreen spray with UVA/UVB defense. It's non-greasy and still smells pleasant. With the hot weather coming, you're going to want it around.

Buy at Amazon

Mighty Patch from Hero Cosmetics | $11 | Amazon

Fight pimples with these anti-acne patches you stick straight on blemishes. The hydrocolloid pimple patches will help to shrink down zits and whiteheads and you'll be looking great afterward.

Buy at Amazon

Cetaphil Skin Activator Hydrating & Firming Lotion | $13 | Amazon

This firming lotion keeps your skin moisturized and looking great as it helps to activate sleeping surface skin cells for firmer-looking skin in 4 weeks, with clinically proven results.

Buy at Amazon

Colgate Optic White Pro Series High Impact White Toothpaste | $20 | Amazon

This whitening toothpaste promises to remove up to 15 years of stains on your teeth with its 5% hydrogen peroxide, and three tubes for under $20 definitely isn't bad.

Buy at Amazon


Kitsch Ultra-Petite Satin Scrunchies | $8 | Amazon

Need to put your hair up out of your face? These satin scrunchies come in a pack of 6 and in multiple colors so you can accessorize.

Buy at Amazon


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