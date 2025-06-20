Save on the "Boring" Items You Need At Home With the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is still going on for one more day, so you've got some time to pick some goodies up that you may have missed. But if you've already bought a bunch of prestige tech items and whatnot, it's probably about time to stock up on the "boring" essentials you need at home.

If your household basics, skincare staples, and hair styling products are all starting to run low at the same time, we've got a few deals you should scoop up look before March 31.

Pick up a pack of 32 AA batteries for under $20 and make sure you've got a battery ready for when you need it. They'll last up to 10 years in storage if you just want to have them in an emergency, too.

Everyone needs toilet paper. Get a pack of 32 2-ply toilet paper rolls with nearly 300 sheets per roll. We don't need to spend much time on this, you know what it's for.

Tackle all your dusting and cleaning jobs with this duster that comes with a 3-ft handle. It also has 12 refills so you can change each dusty cloth out when you need to.

Whether you're cleaning the bathroom or kitchen counter, you need a disinfectant spray to keep germs away. Get a three-pack of Clorox cleaner to handle the heavy-duty messes and save some serious cash.

Remove tough stains from your laundry, upholstery, carpet, and more with this go-to stain treatment. It's 16 ounces of product for an affordable price.

Fight sun damage with these three bottles of sheer sunscreen spray with UVA/UVB defense. It's non-greasy and still smells pleasant. With the hot weather coming, you're going to want it around.

Fight pimples with these anti-acne patches you stick straight on blemishes. The hydrocolloid pimple patches will help to shrink down zits and whiteheads and you'll be looking great afterward.

This firming lotion keeps your skin moisturized and looking great as it helps to activate sleeping surface skin cells for firmer-looking skin in 4 weeks, with clinically proven results.

This whitening toothpaste promises to remove up to 15 years of stains on your teeth with its 5% hydrogen peroxide, and three tubes for under $20 definitely isn't bad.

Need to put your hair up out of your face? These satin scrunchies come in a pack of 6 and in multiple colors so you can accessorize.