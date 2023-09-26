Save and Create Memories with $65 Off the KODAK Dock Plus Today

Add an extra layer of creativity and convenience to your digital life by getting a KODAK Dock Plus 4PASS Instant Photo Printer (4x6 inches) + 90 Sheets Bundle today. Currently discounted by 32 % on Amazon (25% off plus clip the $15 off coupon) , this product offers a great opportunity to print out and treasure your favorite memories right from your phone or tablet.

One of the key selling points of the KODAK Dock Plus is its dual functionality—you can dock and charge your phone while printing photos. This feature makes it an ultimate convenience gadget for those who love multitasking. The printer is compatible with Apple iPhone, iPad, Android devices, and supports wireless Bluetooth connection, giving you a wider range of devices to use it with.

If affordability is top of your priorities, you’ll appreciate the affordable cost per photo provided by the KODAK Dock Plus 4PASS Instant Photo Printer. Why pay more when you can get high-quality prints right at home for less? Photos are even half the cost if you purchase the printer in a bundle!

Advertisement

Superior photo quality is another reason to choose KODAK Dock Plus. Using its 4PASS Technology, this printer produces flawless photos, printed in layers of colors with a laminating process that makes them fingerprint proof and water-resistant. The printed photos are not only impressive in quality, but they also last over a hundred years!

The KODAK Dock Plus offers two photo types: border and borderless. Want to write down your memories on your photos? Opt for the border type. If you prefer larger-sized photos, print them as a borderless photo. This flexibility gives you the freedom to choose the best format for your memories.

One more innovative feature that sets the KODAK Dock Plus apart from other printers is the integrated Augmented Reality App. Just download the Kodak Photo Printer application and let your creativity run wild with fun augmented reality features and other decorative options like beauty filters, frames, and more.

Advertisement Advertisement

To summarise, the KODAK Dock Plus 4PASS Instant Photo Printer offers superior quality, lasting memories and affordability with style. Don’t wait! Take advantage of the 32% discount (25% off plus clip the $15 off coupon) on Amazon today and elevate the way you store your memories!