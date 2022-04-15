Tykr Stock Screener: Lifetime Subscription | $99 | StackSocial



I’m tired of thinking about investing. You’re tired of thinking about investing. The Tykr Stock Screener is not only a stock screener to save you time and prevent you from making mistakes, it’s also an education platform to help you manage your investments, and if you want, let you stop thinking and stressing about them. With this deal giving 89% off the usual price, you’ll get a lifetime subscription to the Tykr Stock Screener for just $99. After a lifetime of investing, that price will likely be very worth it. Investing in your financial future is important, but it can be quite time-consuming and confusing if you aren’t an expert. If you’re like me and wish you had someone to tell you when a price is good to buy now and when to sell to take the risk and guesswork out of investing, this might be a great option. Unless you want to randomly pick investments and hope for the best! That could be fun. Or terrible.

