Need a new pair of earbuds? As always, we've got you covered. Why not try a pair of Beats? The Beats Studio Buds+ are true wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling, Transparency mode, and some serious style. And you can save big on them right now at Amazon.

Head over to Amazon to get the Beats Studio Buds + for just $99.95, down from its usual price of $169.95. That's a discount of $70.00 and 41% off.

These headphones pair with a single tap on iPhone or through Google Fast Pair on Android, and they come with four eartip sizes for a secure fit.Battery life runs up to 36 hours total, with nine hours from the earbuds alone and additional charges stored in the pocket-sized USB-C charging case.

When ANC or Transparency mode is active, the earbuds deliver up to six hours per charge. A five-minute Fast Fuel charge adds roughly an hour of playback when you're running low, which is enough to get through a commute or a workout in a pinch. So you've got some time to use these bad boys before they tucker out on you.

The earbuds are IPX4 sweat and water resistant rating support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience. Class 1 Bluetooth provides extended wireless range with fewer dropouts. The box includes the earbuds, the charging case, all four eartip sizes, and a USB-C to USB-C charging cable.

At $99.95, the Studio Buds + drop well below their $169.95 list price, putting a capable set of noise-cancelling earbuds with strong cross-platform support and solid battery life within easier reach.