Save $600 Off the Price of Jackery's Solar Generator Bundle

When you're cruising through all the incredible deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, don't forget to open up your search beyond those fun impulse buys. Deals like this one on the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 solar generator bundled with its 200W solar panel — now just $699 — can be a lifesaver during a power outage or other emergency, in addition to being an indispensable power source for camping or RV trips. The solar panel can power the generator up to 80% in 6 hours, or an AC outlet can bring it to 100% in just one hour when emergency charging is activated via the Jackery app.