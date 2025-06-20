Save $600 Off the Price of Jackery's Solar Generator Bundle
A 1500W portable generator anad 200W solar panel are cut to nearly half price during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
When you're cruising through all the incredible deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, don't forget to open up your search beyond those fun impulse buys. Deals like this one on the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 solar generator bundled with its 200W solar panel — now just $699 — can be a lifesaver during a power outage or other emergency, in addition to being an indispensable power source for camping or RV trips. The solar panel can power the generator up to 80% in 6 hours, or an AC outlet can bring it to 100% in just one hour when emergency charging is activated via the Jackery app.
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The Explorer 1000 V2 solar generator weighs just shy of 24 pounds and has a built-in handle for easy portability. Three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and one USB-A port give you numerous options for when you need reliable backup power, from keeping appliances running to charging smartphones and laptops. The Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 is easy to use either manually or through the Jackery smartphone app, and the 200W solar panel gives you a crucial backup for times when AC power is unavailable. This bundle nearly half-priced — just $699 — during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.