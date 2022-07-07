Fedmax Metal Garage Storage | $280-$300 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Garage storage: You always need it, and there’s never enough of it. But in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day, the Fedmax Metal Garage Storage has been marked down between 5-9% (depending on your choice of color). Since that’s not necessarily enough of an amount to swing you, a $50 off coupon has been added to the page. Clip that, and you could be getting a 6-foot tall, heavy-duty, lockable metal cabinet with adjustable shelves for under $300. Each shelf has a weight capacity of 180 lbs., meaning the entire cabinet can hold roughly 900 lbs. I’m not sure what garage-havers need to store, necessarily, but I highly doubt it would reach that weight limit. So ahead of Prime Day, treat yourself to a practical gift that will keep on giving. At the very least: Tell your Dad.