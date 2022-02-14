Samsung Galaxy Book Pro | $700 | Amazon

Get the kind of discount I will never see on my precious Apple laptops when you buy this $1,100 Samsung Galaxy Book Pro for just $700 at Amazon right now. Every company needs a thin, light laptop to grab that part of the market that needs something capable yet super portable, and for Samsung, this is it. Sporting an 11th gen Intel Core i5processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics and 8GB RAM. It’s packed with a fast 512GB SSD, sports a single USB 3.0 port and SD card slot and of course, has a beautiful AMOLED display, which means colors that pop out from perfect blacks (but is also susceptible to burn-in, particularly where the Windows task bar sits, so be aware of that if that’s the sort of thing that might bother you down the road).