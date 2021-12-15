ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner | $23 | Amazon

Look, there are two kinds of people in this world. Those who own a ThisWorx handheld car vacuum cleaner, and those who don’t. Do you really want to be in the don’t category? Okay, it’s actually perfectly fine if you are, but listen, if you’re always driving to A Place to jam quarters into a tube that sucks air almost as long as you need it to, you’re who this thing is for. For $23 you get a compact , easy-to-clean, 12V handheld vacuum cleaner. It’s got a 16ft cord, comes with multiple attachments for getting at hard-to-reach spaces, and even comes with a little brush to clean the filter. For some reason, the little brush has a cartoonish hand on the end of it, which is, you know, a choice someone made. This deal is running through today, only, so if there is more of your dog in your car than in your dog, I’d get a move on.