If you want a big-screen TV without spending premium money, the Insignia 65-inch F50 is an awesome pick pulled straight from the Amazon Big Spring Sale. That means it's on sale right now and you can save nearly $200 on it.

This TV offers 4K resolution, built-in Fire TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a 65-inch screen size that is large enough to make movie nights, sports, and more feel even more special.

Fire TV is built in, so you can stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and others without needing a separate device plugged in. That makes it especially convenient if you want a cleaner setup with fewer boxes and remotes.

Picture quality is also stronger than you might expect in a more budget-friendly model. The F50 uses 4K Ultra HD resolution, direct LED backlighting, and support for HDR with Dolby Vision, which helps with contrast, color, and overall detail. That means movies, streaming shows, and games should look sharper and more vibrant than they would on an older 1080p set.

Audio is another nice bonus. The set supports Dolby Atmos audio processing, which helps give movies, shows, and games a more spacious sound profile than standard TV audio alone. It will not replace a dedicated soundbar setup, but it does make the built-in experience feel a little fuller.

If you're ready to grab a new TV that brings all the features that you'd expect from a more expensive model, this is it. Be sure to grab yours during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.