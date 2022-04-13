Flexi Hose Lightweight Expandable Garden Hose | $34 | Amazon



It’s time we all started thinking about that pesky chore known as lawn maintenance. After all, it keeps threatening to be spring, right? I myself live in a city apartment and can’t even keep a succulent alive, but even I can tell you that this deal for 15% off the Flexi Hose Lightweight Expandable Garden Hose at Amazon is going to make a lot of readers’ lives easier. The sale features every color under the 50-foot no-kink lightweight Flexi Hose umbrella, which is a surprisingly expansive one. We’re talking golf umbrella-sized! So make a dad happy by letting him know about this deal on $34 hoses before it expires.

