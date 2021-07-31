Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



I made the switch to a printer with ink tanks instead of cartridges this past year, and I’m so grateful I did. I’m still using the same starter bottle set after 8 months, and my ink tanks still look pretty dang full— though my black ink tank is maybe at 75% from all my graduate school-related printing.



Basically, you pay more at the start for these more eco-friendly tank printers, but in exchange, you don’t have to buy ink so dang often. It’s a worthy exchange for a lot of us and it’s also the more environmentally conscious option— have you seen how expensive and wasteful ink cartridges are?!

This printer includes enough ink per bottle refill for two years of prints. That’s 6,000 black prints and 8,000 color prints! So if you’re a really heavy-duty printer or are using this for business purposes, it might fall short of that estimated use of 2 years of prints.

This wireless all-in-one ink tank printer easily connects to your wi-fi, allowing you to do nifty stuff like print via a mobile device. It even works with Alexa. Its scanner top allows you to scan and copy whatever you need.

This printer will ship for free from Staples.

If you’ve ever been out somewhere trying to work from your phone or a tablet with a small screen, you’ve probably wished you were working with something larger. You can’t feasibly tote around the monitor on your desk at the office or at home, but there is a solution: a portable display. You can save $65 right now on this AOC Portable Monitor at Amazon, which makes it just $116. For that price, you get a thin, light second screen (or main display) to carry with you wherever you go. It offers a 16-inch USB-C portable monitor with IPS screen and full HD 1080p resolution. It comes with a smart cover to protect the screen when you aren’t using it, and a low blue-light mode to keep those harmful blue lights from reaching your eyes. Not a bad price to increase productivity on the go.



You don’t need to bring your laptop with you if you want to keep your work or documents at your fingertips. These days, you can carry an entire terabyte of data with you in your pocket. Ain’t technology grand?



Amazon has just the thing if you want to slim your traveling profile down while ensuring you have everything you need with you on the go. Right now, you can grab the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive for just $110 right now, which is about $20 off (16%) down from its typical price of $131.

Not only does it offer a staggering amount of space, but it features both USB-C and USB-A connections for versatility as well as a sturdy, all-metal flip-up design. Plus, you get a 5-year manufacturer warranty, just in case something undesirable happens. Gotta make sure you’re protected when you’re packing this much data, after all.

This Millenium Falcon wireless phone charger is a GameStop exclusive and is currently 50% off. This is the wireless charger that charged the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs. It’s outcharged Imperial starships. Not the local bulk cruisers mind you, I’m talking about the big Corellian chargers now. She’s fast enough for you old man.



I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 24% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

These are a little hearty and more durable than the other earbuds I usually review and recommend. If you’re looking for a good pair of actual noise-canceling earbuds that aren’t AirPod prices, JLab’s Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds are a nice alternative. These are currently 29% off.



I’ve spent a few weeks with them and can say that ANC is no joke. The “Be Aware” mode is absolutely wild and enhances all the sounds around you. The earbuds actually pass outside noises through them, almost like an advanced hearing aid. They connect to your phone quickly and independently but pair up effortlessly. Calls and zooms with these have been great, and I’m heard clearly. The sound both ways is super crisp. The range is amazing as well. I can leave my phone upstairs and still hear perfectly downstairs. I can say they do seem to last a long time between charges. It seems I only have to power up the case once a week, and I use these for a few hours each day. So forty-eight hours of playtime does appear to be pretty on point. I really like the sensor that stops play when they come out of your ears and knows to turn your music back on once they are back in.

The only issue I have, and this could be a user error in that I am not using the JLab app to control them. They don’t automatically disconnect when I put them back in the charging case. I also haven’t found the best way to charge the case yet. A charging pad takes too long. As for the integrated charging cable, I’m never really certain it’s getting juiced up.

All in all, these are a solid and sleek pair of earbuds if noise canceling is the number one feature you’re looking for.

These Society6 sales are wonderful because their products are beautifully made, you’re getting something unique, and you’re supporting an indie artist. Today snag up to 35% off tech, office, lifestyle, and more.

I’ve been absolutely mesmerized by this “You’re the Honey Mustard to My Chicken Nuggets” iPhone case. All the tough cases are $29, which is a steal because they are incredibly durable and really protect any phone. This brilliant pattern along with these others in this list is from Meesh Design.



But why stop there if you’re a lover of all things chicky nuggie. It’s not just Grogu that enjoys a tasty six or even twelve-pack from a chosen fast food joint. (It’s Wendy’s, you’re welcome.) Create a real think piece in your living space with this Wood Wall Art. Choose from 3", 4", or 5" wooden squares to create whatever delicious illusion you’d like. The squares are half an inch thick and made of Baltic Birchwood. They are easy to hang and will definitely be a conversation started. The smallest size starts at $120 and comes with twelve squares to assemble.

Looking for some sky-high fun? Amazon is currently offering the DJI Mavic Mini drone quadcopter for $399, which is 20% off the list price. This tiny, lightweight drone is a fan-favorite carrying a 4.8-star rating from more than 7,700 customer reviews. Get ordering and then get flying!

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones are down to $180 in multiple colors at Amazon, which is $70 off the original list price and $20 off the recent going rate.

You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual earphones. These sporty buds are waterproof and have built-in ear hooks for stability while you run, train, and work up a sweat.

If you’re a fan of taking your favorite music or media with you wherever you go, you’re likely into wireless earbuds. Amazon’s Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are a lucrative option for anyone looking to add a new pair to their collection, especially at their second-best price of all time. The second-generation buds and included wireless charging case are 21% off right now at just $110. Normally $140, you’re getting some pretty fantastic savings here. These Alexa-enabled earbuds last and last, with 15 hours of audio when utilizing the charging case’s additional juice. You also get hands-free Alexa access, active noise cancellation, and Passthrough Mode to ensure you don’t miss a beat even while bopping your head to one. Not a bad deal if you’re looking to try something beyond Samsung or Apple’s offerings.



The past two days have consisted of me reorganizing my bedroom. I moved some artwork from one wall to another and drove my old 32" TV to my parents house. All to make room for this Mijia Mini Projector which now spans 200" across my bedroom wall.

There are a lot of elements to this unit that continue to impress me. It’s compact design is perfect for portability. Its equipped with a mounting screw at the bottom to hook to a tripod or can just rest flat on any surface. An integrated camera is used to view its own output to autofocus the lens on the fly. The virtual surround sound does a surprisingly good job filling the room with a rich full audio I was not expecting from a single source. Easily my favorite thing the projector has going for it is its ability to sideload APK apps via USB. One of the first things I set out to do once setup was install Steam Link and connected a controller over Bluetooth. I’ve now been playing Death’s Door across the entire wall of my bedroom.

The only catch is the MIUI TV operating system is not designed in English. Below is a guide on how to set the language to English, but fair warning, even after doing so a lot of the UI is still untranslated.

Edifier has some of the most beautiful packaging I’ve ever seen, which carries over into the products. The new NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds are $10 off for their debut and future a few things I wish others on the market had.



First off, they connect as soon as you open the case and disconnect once they go back in. Perfection. My biggest gripe with so many of these is they don’t always disconnect when you’re finished using them. These are built with an infrared sensor that knows when they are in your ear or out and will pause your audio. This was incredibly helpful when I ordered my coffee, and I could pop them out and not worry about losing my spot in my audiobook. That being said, there is a panoramic 3D listening feature that makes podcasts and audiobooks wild to listen to. I turned it on by accident and honestly now kind of love it. It’s an immersive experience for sure, and I’m excited to try it with my favorite ASMR YouTuber’s videos. The noise cancellation is pretty good but not so alarming I couldn’t hear traffic or my surroundings while walking around. The ANC works even without songs playing, FYI. Calls came in easy and were clear in both directions. There is a bit of a learning curve switching between the sound modes, but it really makes a world of difference when you find the right one. They are dustproof, waterproof, and run up to thirty-two hours with a full charge and the case. The NB2 Pros are stunning in ivory but look equally chic in black too.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Planning to get in on the streaming game? Or maybe you just need to upgrade your webcam setup for the Zoom meetings your days seem to be filled with. Whatever you may need a new cam for, consider this model a significant upgrade.



You can snag the Logitech StreamCam 1080p Webcam for just $150 in two different colors right now at Amazon. That’s $20 off its going rate of $170 and a 12% savings.

This webcam offers 1080p 60FPS recording as well as a stereo microphone, plenty of options for exposure, and USB-C connectivity. Plus, it’s small and compact, so it doesn’t have to take up half of your desk area. You can choose from black or white for the sale price. Consider it an investment for the future — you’ll probably be on camera from home at some point for some reason a lot from now on.

If you’re the type of person who uses their MacBook a lot with the trackpad, I’ve gotta tell your hands I’m sorry. That’s me. I’m that person. And after spending hours on the computer each day working and scrolling and clicking, I’m paying for it when work is over. Do yourself (and your trackpad) a favor and pick up the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Mouse for Mac, which is now $69 at Amazon, $11 off its normal price of $80. It’s rocking a 70-hour battery life on a single charge (with USB-C charging to boot), as well as Bluetooth connectivity. You can use it on any surface, which is great if you also like to sit and work hunched over on your couch, in which case I’m also sorry to your back. Just grab a new mouse and allow yourself some ergonomically-sound equipment. You have my permission.



Most backyard speakers are designed in some sort of way to blend in with the background or the rest of your outdoor decor. The company that made these threw that concept out the window when designing these Bluetooth LED Speakers. Lovingly named the “Dancing Flame,” they’re 61% off for the rest of the day or until they are sold out. There are apparently enough people nostalgic for ‘70s adornments because SideDeal has sold over nine thousand of these.

Looking at these there is definitely an Egyptian urn thing going on with the structure. But they are all-in-one for tunes and luminosity. If you choose to attach them to the five-foot pole, they’ll work great in your yard or garden for parties and cookouts. The wireless speakers connect easily to your phone and have stereo surround sound. They recharge quickly, and you’ll get up for five hours of play for music and eight hours for just light. Rick O’Connell approves of these lights being water-resistant, so no worries leaving them out near the pool.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

I told a friend I was testing these; they had no idea that Yamaha made audio items like this. They thought the company was only keyboards. So while yes, they have made/make great musical instruments, they’ve taken that commitment to quality to audio products. Specifically their new TW-E3A True Wireless Earbuds. This is the lowest price they have ever been since their release. This price holds for all colors available.



First off, they paired perfectly and quickly with my phone. The sound is really clear, specifically when I was listening to my favorite podcasts. They are also very comfortable and stayed firmly in my ears as I trudged eleven blocks on errands in the snow. Unlike other less expensive earbuds, I absolutely see the difference in not having to fuss with finding the right position to get the most dynamic sound. The microphone was a little murky on the calls I made, but that could very well be on the cellular provider. I had these in for quite a few hours while writing, and again they’re extremely comfortable. I got a full steady five hours of playtime before I popped them back in their very pretty matte case. Yamaha boasts twenty-four hours of battery life off one charge, and I absolutely believe that, given my experience. As with all earbuds, the “simple controls” take some time to get used to, but I can say these are a lot more responsive initially with a single tap. These are sweat and water-resistant, so don’t be afraid to take these to your next gym session.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard. They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $59 off the list price.

Sonic the Relentless has been an unstoppable force of reckoning since he’s become our CEO. He has murdered Wario, he has neglected his son, and now he’s infiltrated the Olympics. And no, this isn’t those silly fake Olympics that he and Mario and friends hold together. This is the real deal. He somehow passed the drug test, likely by bribing officials, and is seeking to win gold in every even so he can cut holes in the center of the all the medals turning them into rings. Diabolical.

Whether you played the original or not, Dark Souls Remastered is worth picking up for action RPG fans, if only to better understand its dedicated following. Microsoft just knocked it down to $20 (from its original $40), so go ahead and dive into this rich world filled with lore for you to discover.



We are just under a year out from Sonic the Hedgehog 2. I have not been to a movie theater since and am pumped to return to the theater to see our blue boy alongside his buddies, Tails and Knuckles. News about the movie and photos from the set of the production have been dropping this past month. Carry that excitement right back into Sonic Mania—the hedgehog’s return to 2D pixel sidescrolling gameplay. If you grew up on the original Sonic games for the SEGA Genesis and haven’t picked this up yet, you are only hurting yourself.



With Sonic being the Interim CEO of The Inventory after swallowing Wario whole, I beg you to do what he says by playing his games and watching his movies. We don’t know who he plans to devour next.

There hasn’t been a ton of local multiplayer games this last generation, but of that small few one of them stood above the rest. Gang Beasts is a simple concept executed wonderfully. Four players are dropped on a roof or in a factory or what-have-you and must pummel each other. Toss your opponent(s) over the edge and be the last one standing to win. Sounds easy enough, but the controls are intentionally wonky. Different buttons to lean over, to grab on, to raise your hands above your head, etc. are give it a QWOP-like control scheme and when you combine that with the games reliance on physics, you’ll be laughing the whole fight whether you win or lose. Download it on Xbox One for only $10.



It’s game of the year season, which means it’s time for everyone to argue a whole lot about what game rightfully deserves to be crowned 2020's best. We already now the Game Awards’ verdict, The Last of Us Part II, while others have games like Hades and Animal Crossing: New Horizons on their list. But before we wrap this year up, let’s quickly take a trip down memory lane. This time last year (which feels like 30 years ago), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was cleaning house. The samurai-souls game was something of a unanimous choice from press and the Game Awards alike. If you missed it, Microsoft currently has the Game of the Year Edition of it 35% off. Get it for $39 which is roughly one dollar for every time you’ll die on the first boss.



Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been one of the messiest in recent memory. While some are enjoying CD Projekt Red’s ambitious open world game, others are experiencing a wave of bugs and graphical errors that make immersion next to impossible. The last-gen editions of the game are in especially bad shape, leaving fans to wonder if the studio actively tried to hide the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions ahead of release. The situation is so bad that Sony pulled the game from the PlayStation store entirely, leaving CDPR scrambling for fixes. Oh, and there’s that whole cyberattack drama as well. Even with the game’s recent Patch 1.2, there are still more issues to solve, including some newly introduced ones.



All that said, it’s not really a great time to buy Cyberpunk 2077 if you’re a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One owner. Hell, I played on PC and it still felt like it wasn’t quite ready. So here’s a something to do while you wait for the next big patch: get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for $10 on Xbox One instead. Just add it to your cart at the Microsoft store. For those who have yet to play it, it’s a much better introduction to CD Projekt Red and its ability to craft sprawling open world adventures. If you like it, come back to Cyberpunk later this year when the game’s next big patch launches. Or maybe wait until the Complete Edition inevitably drops in a few years.

Ubisoft is known to drastically slash the price on games. Just look at Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s yet another example of that in action. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising Gold Edition on Xbox for 60% off—receiving the game, the season pass and bonus in-game content. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the digital version for Xbox One or Xbox Series X at a discount now.



Explore a post apocalyptic open-world while combining Kung-Fu melee with shooting combat and mutant abilities. Also, you’re a cat. Or maybe you’re a raccoon. It’s some kind of rodent I think. It’s almost all rodents at once. Well, Biomutant sure stands out as having an interesting look and feel to its world. You can download it for Xbox One or Xbox Series X for only $54. A 10% discount isn’t a whole lot, but this game did just release like a month ago. So go ahead and reap the rewards of waiting by saving $6.



I suggest doing some price research on bulk diapers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis in Resident Evil 3. You can download it on Xbox for $20.

Seriously, get the diapers, too.

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, the Xbox digital version of the game are down to $30. The game supports cross-progression with previous games so long as you stay within the same “family” of platform (PC to PC, PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X).



When we originally started covering Watch Dogs: Legion deals, the game’s price was plummeting after two weeks. If you bought it at full price at launch, you were quickly punished for doing so as you saw your friends grab it $20 or even $30 cheaper. To this day, the price continues to sink and now you can download Ubisoft’s open world game for just $20 on Xbox. I’m not really sure what’s going on here (the game’s buggy launch likely did a number on its install base), but the game’s price has just been all over the place. If you were waiting for a time to jump on, the Microsoft Store is probably the way to go right now, as you can get the game more than half off right now. Will it drop lower? Probably at some point. For now, $20 seems like a good spot to hop in. After that? Who knows.



Final Fantaxy XII: The Zodiac Age is a great remake for JRPG fans, whether you played the original or not, and Amazon just marked it down to $15, the best price we’ve ever seen. Be sure to check out Kotaku’s review if you want to know more.



Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $37 on Xbox, which isn’t the lowest we’ve seen since launch though it still knocks a pretty significant chunk off. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.



Well there, pardner. It’s the end of the line for you. Here’s what you and me’s is gonna do. We go to the town square and stand back to back. Then we each take 10 paces. At the end of your paces, you’ll find a laptop and you can use it to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 for $39 at Walmart. I reckon it’s the most rootinest tootenst cowboy vidya game on this side of the Mississippi. While you do that, I’m gonna go take a bath. Anyways, then one of us will shoot the other and kill them. Forgot about that part. Actually, scratch that, let’s just play Red Dead Online together, amigo.



Control is one of the best (and most talked about ) games of 2019, is down to just $9 for Xbox One at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular game and a tremendous deal to boot.



In their review, Kotaku says:

Control is the latest game from the makers of Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break. It’s a twisted, haunting odyssey through an old post-WWII office building under siege by parasitic beings from another dimension. Control has all the standard elements of a regular third-person shooter, but its exhaustive world building and all-consuming eeriness make it much more.

Metro Exodus is a thrilling first person shooter that mixes linear gameplay with open world elements. These mini open world segments standout as some of the best parts of the game. Metro Exodus’ diegetic approach to many of the mechanics of the game such as your map being a physical object you must hold in front of your face and a quest marker being a compass on your wrist keep you immersed fully in the experience. Scavenging this post-apocalyptic wasteland now looks even better with Ray Tracing at 60 FPS. The game also includes both story expansions—The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story. If you missed out last generation, we implore you to give Metro Exodus Complete Edition a shot now that it’s getting the full next gen upgrade further immersing you in this beautiful hostile world.



Destroy All Humans originally released in 2005 and became a cult classic among fans. This tongue-in-cheek 50's sci-fi romp let’s you take on the role of the alien invaders—subverting the typical setup of defending earth from said invaders. Combining bits of Hitman-esque stealth missions with the ability to toss helpless humans around the air like Control, this visually enhanced remake is a game you should certainly pick up if you missed your chance 16 years ago.



There once was a time where recommending No Man’s Sky would have produced a laugh. The space exploration game had a famously rocky launch due to some overly ambitious marketing from Sony. But in the past few years, it’s had one of the greatest glow-ups in gaming history, completely turning things around with its Next update. That game had such a successful overhaul that it even won a Game Award for Best Ongoing Game, beating out live service titans like Fortnite. So, yes, laugh all you want, but No Man’s Sky is good now. If you’re curious about seeing the change for yourself, you can currently get the Xbox One version of the game for $20 at Walmart. As a nice bonus here, you’ll get the game’s next-gen upgrades if you load it up on an Xbox Series X, so you can really get the most out of it.



Dark Souls III ought to occupy you for quite some time, especially at the harder difficulty levels, so getting the game for $15 is a great value.



The Outer Worlds and The Outer Wilds may have come out over a year ago, but their nearly identical names are still easy to mix up to this day. I’m not above mixing them up in casual conversation 12 months later. Here’s a quick reminder in case you’ve forgotten which is which. The Outer Worlds? Space faring RPG by Obsidian in the style of Fallout. The Out Wilds? Indie Ground Hog day where a man plays a banjo in space. Got it? Okay, well now that we have that straightened out, The Outer Worlds is $15 today on Xbox Switch users can pick up the game for $20 which is still a pretty good deal as well. It’s a standout RPG anchored by strong writing and characters, plus a must-play for fans of Fallout.



Left 4 Dead came out over a decade ago yet still retains a dedicated following. A large reason for its replayability is its AI director which responds to how well your team is doing at any given moment. By either sending more waves of zombies at you or maybe sticking an extra health pack in a nearby cabinet, the director keeps the action tense so you always feel like you just barely make it through. Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor which launches later this year. If you pre-order the game, you’ll gain access to the Open Beta which starts August 5th. (And if you really want, you can just cancel the pre-order after the beta ends and get your money back. Don’t worry, I won’t tell.)



After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It received widespread acclaim, even if critical appraisals were arguably more nuanced (and pointed) than with the original; but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner should have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Walmart has it for just $30 now.

In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride. And it’ll run on the PlayStation 5, too, in case you have the latest console.

Do you need another long, turn-based JRPG in your life? Of course you do! What else is going on right now!? Well, Switch owners can grab Bravely Default II, which is sure to keep you occupied for quite some time. The latest RPG from Square Enix features the game’s signature “Brave/Default” combat system, which lets players store up attacks and unleash multiple at once. There are new characters, new job classes, a new look, and so much more. If that’s up your alley, you can grab it from Amazon for $40 today. Preoccupy your brain with some grinding.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time dropped at a really weird time for me, and I wasn’t interested in paying $60 for something that would sit on the shelf for a while. But at $36, I might have to put a pause on my Watch Dogs: Legion antics to get back to my roots. Microsoft has this deal to download the digital version for $36. There are more playable characters, abilities, bosses, and worlds than ever before, so if you’re not interested in next gen right now, this is a fine way to keep busy until the games start rolling.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $38 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can download Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Xbox for $45 from Microsoft.

If you’re like me and had missed out on the PS4 generation entirely (meaning you haven’t played Final Fantasy VII Remake), then you and I are both really missing out (from what I hear). This complete reimagining of the classic PlayStation RPG topped many game of the year lists last year. Now with the updated version for PS5 out, you can now experience this masterpiece enhanced even further with DualSense controller haptic feedback support, a new photo mode, the ability to switch between Graphics Mode or Performance Mode prioritizing either 4K resolutions or smooth action at 60 fps, as well as a brand-new episode starring Yuffie. You can get this expanded version now for $10 off at Amazon.



Couch multiplayer which once dominated the market are now few and far between—especially among big releases. The indie market is now bearing that load for us with some inventive and laugh-filled multiplayer. Ultimate Chicken Horse is no exception. You and up to three friends must race from point A to point B. Between each round, all players each place one additional obstacle or platform to hurt or aid your traversal across the stage. With limitless replay value, this will certainly fill your evenings with that couch multiplayer experience you’ve been seeking. The physical Ultimate Chicken Horse: A-Neigh-Versary Edition includes a keyring, booklet, and the funky soundtrack which whips ass and you can get it all for $35.



In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $10 when you pick it up?



Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at GameStop and Amazon. The creative augmented reality Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids or even adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me).

It was hard to find for a bit, but now, the game is actually in stock and you can get either the Mario or Luigi version for $75, its lowest price ever. We’ve seen the each set separately go down in price before, but one brother usually stays higher. Both are now on sale at their lowest prices. All is right.

Hey! Come check this out! Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is on sale for $12! You can grab the Steam version at a discount today on Newegg with the code EMCEYSB45. All the puzzleheads out there know what’s up. Puyo Puyo and Tetris, together at last? It’s more likely than you think. The unique fusion of two classic games works surprisingly well. With tons of modes to explore, it offers a unique t-spin on two beloved classics. If you thought there were just no more ways to make Tetris feel new, I hope you feel like a big dummy right now. Just an absolute buffoon. You nincompoop. You fiend. Get real. Tetris is good.



Looking for some more good mulitplayer games on your Switch? The physical version of Killer Queen Black is $13 at Target and it comes with a fancy skin for your Joy-Cons and grip. Play with up to 4 friends on the couch or 8 online in this fast pace, retro-style battle game.



Okay, I just got done writing a big post about The Last of Us Part II and how it won Game of the Year at the Game Awards. But now that the mods are asleep, let’s talk about the real game of the year: Mancala. Yeah, that’s right, the board game where you drop stones into wells. 2020 was the year I got extremely into Mancala, even buying my own board. That obsession was directly linked to Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics. The Nintendo Switch exclusive is a collection of board games from around the world and it does a stellar job at teaching first timers how to play. If you want to see the true light, the game is down to $33 on Amazon. Even if Mancala isn’t your thing, it’s still a somewhat essential family game or travel companion that gives you an all-in-one way to play classics like Checkers on the go.



Look at that face. Star Wars: The Mandalorian first brought us the tiny creature we knew only as The Child for some time, and he was adorable. Over time, however, we got to know just how shady this little guy actually was. Now, we know better. Grogu is still extremely adorable, but he’s also going to judge you. All while sipping the soup out of that little cup. And now you can have him stare into your soul, weighing every action you’ve ever taken, by picking up the Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Cup Vinyl Bobblehead for $8 at Amazon. You’ll save $3 off the normal price of $11, and you can set Grogu up wherever you think he’ll get an eyeful of your disappointment best. That could be on your desk, in the kitchen, in your car, anywhere. Sorry, but the only way you’re going to be able to appease him is with the eggs of a certain species. He finds them delicious.



Garfield 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle | $15 | AmazonGarfield is back, baby—now in puzzle form. Whether your looking for Garfield based gifts or planning to treat yourself with Garfield merch, look no further than this Garfield puzzle featuring Garfield himself. Spanning 14 by 19 inches, this beautiful 500 piece puzzle shouldn’t be put away once complete. Go ahead and spend over three times as much as the puzzle itself on this ornate gold finish frame to impress your guests coming over to your home to talk about Garfield with you.



Look. You are your Xbox Series X (or Series S) need a little space. It’s not you. Well, maybe a little. It’s just that you’ve been playing to many games with it. It’s little hard drive is overwhelmed with the amount of games on it. You’re smothering it. You need to give your Xbox some space to grow and it’s just not going to happen while you’re demanding hours and hours of hang out time with it every day. Luckily, there’s an easy solution to your relationship woes. You can grab a Seagate 1TB SSD that’s designed for the new Xboxes for $187. This usually runs for $220, but you’ll get a discount if you use the promo code EMCEYSB59. This will be good for you and your Xbox, I promise. A little space will really repair your relationship. Also, why are you dating your Xbox?



I hope you’re ready for a real left hook right into your nostalgia dome. I want you to think back to the original Xbox right now. Travel back in time with me. Think about playing the first Halo. What were you holding? Was it the fattest controller you’ve ever used in your goddamn life? The original Xbox controller was a true design nightmare and I love it. Here’s some good news for those who want to relive those days. Microsoft is selling the Hyperkin Duke controller, an updated version of the classic big by, for $50. It features the same hamburger design you remember, but with modern Xbox buttons so you can use it with your latest console. It’s also wired, so you’re really teleporting back in time here. I have some friends who sword by the old Duke back in the day, so it seems like it has some supporters. Give it a nice home, won’t you?



If you’ve ever looked at the standard Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Edition is currently marked down to its lowest price at the Microsoft Store.

So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customization options including extra programmable buttons and it glows. Obviously.

Be warned, though, this $80 controller exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However for serious console/PC gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.

New consoles means new controllers. While Sony got fancy with the DualSense, the new Xbox Series X|S controller is much simpler. It’s exactly what you’ve come to expect from an Xbox controller over the years, and that’s not a knock against it. The new Xbox Wireless Controller feels natural with its lightweight design, textured triggers, and hybrid D-pad. It’s also Bluetooth enabled, making it easy to switch it over to your computer. Even if you don’t have an Xbox, it’s a great choice for PC or mobile gamers looking for a solid controller. Microsoft is currently running a sale on the carbon black Xbox Wireless Controller for only $50. That’s $10 off the usual price, so it’s a good time for anybody with local multiplayer ambitions to stock up.

