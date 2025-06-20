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The Kindle Colorsoft Is Still at Its Lowest Price Ever

Three things are true in life: death, taxes, and Amazon putting the highest discounts on their own tech or Prime Day.

ByBrittany Vincent
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Looking to get some more reading done? An e-reader is one of the best ways to do that, especially if you're a big Amazon user. The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is the Kindle to get if you want a glare-free, paper-like reading experience but with color. It has a 7-inch display that makes book covers, comics, travel guides, cookbooks, and illustrated content feel much more alive, while still staying easy on the eyes in a way tablets usually don't. Most importantly, you can save a whopping $80 on it right now during the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

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Amazon Kindle Colorsoft | $169.99 | Amazon

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This color version keeps the same reading-first feel Kindle users already like. The screen is designed to reduce glare, so it works well indoors or outside in bright sunlight, and the adjustable warm light makes it easier to read at night. It also supports color highlighting, which is a nice upgrade if you annotate books or like keeping your notes visually organized.

The Kindle Colorsoft can last for weeks on a single charge, so it still has that low-maintenance e-reader advantage that makes Kindles so convenient to live with. It also charges with USB-C, which is a lot more practical than older charging standards.

It's waterproof too, which makes it perfect for reading by the pool, at the beach, or in the bath without feeling like you need to baby it. Plus, you can keep a digital library of all your favorite books at hand to read whenever you like.

Want to get yours and save big now? Head over to Amazon to grab one while the sale is still going.

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