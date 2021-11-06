SafeRest Queen-Size Mattress Protector | $21 | Amazon



Your bed is the most important place, and when it’s in disarray, everything feels off. It’s the place you go for the rest you need to be the best version of yourself, so it needs to be protected at all costs. There’s nothing worse than changing your sheets and noticing a stain left by your furry friends or little kids, and you bet you’ll be lying in bed at night thinking about it. You can’t control everything that will meet your bed, but this hypoallergenic mattress cover will keep your beloved mattress safe from all that comes across it. It’s a thin, noiseless, breathable cover that won’t change the feel of your mattress. It also protects against dust mites and bacteria to keep you and your family safe. Take 40% off today and secure the longevity of your mattress.