Up to 50% off Fall Sale | Adidas



Now is a great time to bulk up on your fall wardrobe as the temperatures drop. Adidas wants to keep you comfy and sporty for the new cool season. From now until September 28, get up to 50% off select items in their massive fall sale.

Advertisement

Everyone needs a suitable hoodie any time of year. This classic zip-up one is just $30 and gives off major vintage vibes. It’s got Adidas’ iconic three stripes and comes in this very chic light, great color. It’s made of soft fleece fabric, making it both cozy but also easy to layer.

Leggings are the ultimate lounge item. But they are also versatile for weekend errands and runs after work. These high-rise darlings are as low as $32 and come in a beautiful light blue and pretty soft pink. Adidas’ signature three stripes adorn the sides. Stretch, comfort, and style. What more could you want?

Let’s grab a sneaker and tie this look together. The QT Racer 2.0 shoes are discounted as low as $46 and come in ten different colors in this sale. These shoes were made to be worn all day and have a Cloudfoam midsole. These can be dressed up or down and can work with a million looks. These will become a staple in your autumn wardrobe.