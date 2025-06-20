From crowded tailgates to off-grid campsites, dependable power has a way of elevating any outing. BLUETTI’s Elite 100 V2 portable power station is stepping into that role with a price cut that’s hard to ignore. Originally $799, it’s currently down to $449—a $350 discount that makes a capable power solution far more approachable.

The Elite 100 V2 centers on a 1,024Wh battery that can keep essential gear running throughout the day. With the ability to power up to eleven devices at once, it’s well suited for group trips or setups that involve more than just a phone charger. Four AC outlets, multiple USB ports, and a car port cover everything from small appliances to outdoor gear without constantly swapping devices out for one another.

Output reaches 1,800W under normal use, with a boost up to 3,600W for resistive loads like kettles or hairdryers. The unit is also built for longevity, rated for over 4,000 cycles and backed by a five-year warranty.

With its fast charging, it can reach 80% in about 45 minutes when plugged in. Optional solar panels are also available for longer, unplugged trips.

See for $449 at Amazon Note: The Inventory may receive commission from sales generated by this article.