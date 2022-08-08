Poké mon Pikachu Wireless Charger | $36 | GameStop

Put Pikachu’s electric-type abilities to good use by utilizing him as a phone charger. Just place your phone capable of wireless charging on Pikachu’s cute little cranium and let him do his job. You’ll know it’s working because his cheeks will light up. And just look how dang cut e it is. The perfect gift for a Pokémon fan or even just yourself. There are also three USB ports so you can charge up to four devices at a time. GameStop has the Pikachu wireless charger for $24 off.