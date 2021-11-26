Ring Video Doorbell | $79.99 | Amazon

There are few things worse in life than having to stand up to get the door, only to find out you didn’t want this guest. Thankfully, those days are over with a Ring Video Doorbell, because it literally lets you see who’s coming as soon as they push the bell. It means you never have to worry about surprise guests again, as long as they can’t see straight inside your house. Perhaps the best part about this device, other than the app you can use along with it, is that it works with Alexa too. It’ll make you feel like a fancy superhero asking your digital assistant to show you who’s there, and we think that’s worth the $79.99