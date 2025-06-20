Pay Less Than Half Price for a Lenovo ThinkPad Touchscreen PC
The laptop vs. tablet debate about which is the better tool for productivity, email, and other everyday tasks has a third choice — "why not both?" That choice, in the form of a refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad 13" Touch X13 Gen 1, is now half its usual price, thanks to a StackSocial deal that drops it to just $240. The ThinkPad is a sleek Intel-powered touchscreen PC with Windows 11 Pro preinstalled so it can go from unboxing to work or play as soon as it arrivers.
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The Lenovo ThinkPad's long-established popularity stems from its easy ability to be used as a conventional laptop with a backlit keyboard, and then used as a high-end touchscreen tablet with a bright and reactive screen that folds down flat. The 16GB of built-in RAM and 512GB SSD make it easy to run multiple apps simultaneously, with an Intel Core i5 processor keeping things moving. It's Grade-A refurbished, meaning it's free of screen scratches and burn, and the battery is at least at 80% health. The $240 price that comes with this 52% off StackSocial deal can settle your laptop vs. tablet question once and for all.