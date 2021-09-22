Splash Wines Tailgating Bundle | $69 | StackSocial



Planning on having a tailgating party any time soon? Best not forget the drinks! Pick up the Splash Wines Tailgating Bundle right now from StackSocial for just $69 and start the show with 12 bottles of wine and 3 bottles of margaritas. I’m sure you can agree that’s a pittance for all that booze, especially when there are so many different kinds. It’s all ready to drink, but here’s how it work. You get a digital voucher to redeem for your 15 bottles, and you’ve got to select them via Splash’s website. You will have to pay a $34.95 shipping charge because, well, that’s a lot of wine, but it’s still a good price, all told. Now you just have to decide on a good time and place for your next tailgating party.