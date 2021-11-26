Sam’s Club Membership | $20 | Stack Social

Coming in hot like a tender, fresh-roasted rotisserie chicken is this Sam’s Club membership deal over at StackSocial! Here’s the skinny: You throw $20 at StackSocial, and they’ll make sure you get a membership that’s usually worth $45, which is already obviously great, but they’ll also throw in a $10 gift card, $8 batch of eight cupcakes, and a rotisserie chicken (usually $5) all for free! I say get the membership, then head right down to Sam’s and take advantage of their Black Friday deals! And hey, if they’re all sold out? You can still pick up comically-large jars of your favorite condiments.