The Nintendo Switch 2 is having a pretty exciting year one with new releases like Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Metroid Prime 4, and now especially Pokémon Pokopia. Though the console is still $450, which can be quite a lot. If you missed out on the first generation of the Switch console, there are nearly 10 years of awesome, critically-acclaimed games, both first and third-person, waiting for you to dip into—and you can do so for a fraction of the price of the Switch 2.

Right now, if you decide to pick up a refurbished model of the original Nintendo Switch, you will only be paying $220. That's less than half the price of the new console.

If you've somehow been living under a rock and don't know what the Switch is, it's Nintendo's highly popular gaming console the company released in 2017. The magic of the Switch is that it lets you switch between playing in either handheld mode on the go or hooked up to your TV.