Looking for a new watch band? Whether you’ve got an Apple Watch or a Samsung wearable, it can be difficult to find something that truly meshes with your own personal style. Either you sacrifice quality for a style you’re in love with, or you get a quality band and it’s not something you really want on your wrist. MobyFox, a manufacturer that specializes in bespoke watch bands and faces for Apple Watches and Samsung Watches, has an easy solution for that.



MobyFox Smartwatch Bands | MobyFox

MobyFox makes fashionable watch bands for Apple Watches & Samsung Watches

MobyFox revolutionizes the way people interact with their smartwatches, offering fashionable watch bands for both Apple Watches and Samsung Watches. No matter which device you have, you can find something that fits you and your personality, thanks to MobyFox’s extensive selection.

Advertisement

The company specializes in bringing beloved characters, iconic brands, and popular teams to life, all on the wrist of the smartwatch user. The marriage of high-quality materials and state-of-the-art printing techniques result in custom craftsmanship that stands out in the crowded marketplace. When it comes to special, custom details that only fans could truly appreciate, MobyFox stands out from the rest of the crowd in a significant way.

The MobyFace App gives you access to MobyFox’s Animated Apple Watch & Samsung Watch faces

Can’t decide what you want to do with your watch’s face? After you’ve chosen a strap, you can tackle this easy step next. The MobyFace app lets you fully customize your smartwatch. It offers a plethora of animated watch faces for both Apple and Samsung Watches. Choose from hundreds of collections across diverse categories. From gaming and art to nature, science, and pop culture, users have a wealth of options at their fingertips, with fresh content added weekly.

Advertisement Advertisement

What’s more, every MobyFox strap purchase comes with complimentary access to watch faces. The QR code included in each strap’s box enables users to unlock these free faces. Even without owning a strap, the MobyFace app can be used to start personalizing the smartwatch experience, so you’re good to go from the start.

Check out their official licensed collaborations with Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Minecraft, Harry Potter, & more

Whether you’re a fan of classic Disney characters, the Marvel superhero universe, the intergalactic wonders of Star Wars, the adventurous world of Minecraft, or the magical realms of Harry Potter, MobyFox offers you an opportunity to showcase your fandom right on your wrist. These aren’t just the same recycled designs you’ll see elsewhere, either.

Advertisement

Every custom look on your wrist is based on part of each property’s universe and will put a smile on any fan’s face. Choose from bands based on the four Harry Potter houses, like Gryffindor and Ravenclaw, or grab a fun Marvel superhero band to show the world which one you’re backing. These are true fandom collectibles that anyone would love to wear on their wrist every single day. Each pick is licensed and created especially to please the fans, which is evident with each and every design.

Get the your favorite NFL, MLB, or MLS teams watch bands & animated face

MobyFox has a wide selection of different sports-centric bands on offer, as well. Choose from NFL teams, with bands made from real football leather, or MLB options that would make you the talk of Opening Day. There are also tons of MLS team bands as well.

Advertisement

You can pick the watch band that picks one of your favorite players or teams, and pair it with a fun animated face that goes perfectly with the team or player band you’ve chosen. MobyFox knows how passionate people get about their favorite teams, so these bands are crafted to look great and withstand the test of time, just like your love for the guys on the field.