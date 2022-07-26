Designed for when the outside world calls you but comfort also calls you, Pronto has created the work-leisure shoe. Pronto is all about mindful—in a thoughtful sense, and in the way they use recycled and bio-based materials. Their eco-consciousness extends past the typical greenwashing, and instead is motivated by a conscious consumerism: products that are high quality and low impact. The bottoms of Pronto’s shoes are a sugarcane-based foam (comfortable) and the body is constructed with recycled leather (eco-friendly). Plus, Pronto Footwear are comfortable, timeless, and can be styled for comfort of your neighborhood, the office, and beyond. Looks like work, wears like leisure, connects you to the planet.



