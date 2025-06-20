Make Spring Cleaning a Breeze With 69% Off an Ecovacs Robot Vacuum and Mop

If you’re looking to tackle your spring cleaning without spending the entire weekend behind a vacuum, the Ecovacs DEEBOT N10 MAX+ is offering a nice shortcut. Woot has dropped the price of this robot vacuum and mop combo by 69%, bringing it down from its original $520 to just $162. It’s perfect for anyone who's had it with the stupid dust bunnies under the couch.

This model is more than just a basic vacuum; it’s equipped with advanced LiDAR navigation and TrueMapping 2.0 technology, allowing it to map your home with high precision and avoid obstacles with ease. With 4300Pa of suction power, it is strong enough to pull hidden dirt from carpets while simultaneously mopping hard floors. Perhaps the most convenient feature is the auto-empty station, which holds up to two months’ worth of debris, so you can truly set it and forget it for weeks at a time.

At such a huge discount, this is a great opportunity to upgrade your cleaning routine for the new season. Whether you’re dealing with pet hair, seasonal allergens, or just the daily accumulation of dust, the N10 MAX+ provides a high-end solution at a budget-friendly price point. Be sure to check it out on Woot soon, as a deal this steep on a premium robot vacuum typically doesn't stay in stock for long.