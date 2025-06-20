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Make Cleaning Up Less of a Headache with the Tineco iFLOOR 5 Breeze Vacuum for Less Than $200

ByBrittany Vincent
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If you're tired of vacuuming and mopping as two separate chores, we've found something that'll actually make it feel less painful. Don't believe us? You just might when you try out the Tineco iFLOOR 5 Breeze.

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It's a cordless wet-dry vacuum designed for hard floors, with one-step cleaning, edge cleaning, auto self-cleaning, and a lightweight build that is easier to move around than a traditional mop-and-bucket setup. Ans it's on sale right now during the Amazon Big Spring Sale!

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Tineco iFLOOR 5 Breeze Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum | $180 | Amazon

This vacuum is perfect for for kitchens, entryways, bathrooms, and other hard-floor spaces where dry debris and sticky messes tend to show up at the same time. Instead of sweeping first and then going back over everything with a mop, it is built to handle both jobs in one pass.

The vacuum is also super lightweight, which makes cleaning around furniture or moving from room to room pretty easy. The edge-cleaning feature is also helpful because those corners and baseboards are usually where messes linger if your cleaner cannot get close enough.

For just under $200, this is a vacuum you'll actually enjoy using because it gets the job done simply and easily.

Buy at Amazon


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