Macy's Has Tons of Diamonds for Up 75% Off Ahead of Mother's Day

Looking to get iced out this season? You can do it all without having to spend every cent of your paycheck. Macy’s Jewelry Sale has plenty of goodies for you to shop for yourself and your friends and family, with discounts reaching up to 75% off. Yes, you read that right. You can choose from classic diamond staples to dressier pieces and watches, so it’s an easy place to start if you’re looking for something to polish off your look.

A pair of diamond studs is one of those purchases that rarely goes out of style, and this Macy’s-exclusive set keeps things simple in the best way. The earrings are available in 14k white, yellow, or rose gold and come in a 1/3 ct. t.w. size.

For something a bit dressier, the EFFY pearl triple drop earrings look like high class on a lower budget. They pair cultured freshwater pearls with 14k yellow, white, or rose gold, and they'd be a great Mother's Day present.

If jewelry is not the only thing on your radar, the Bulova Phantom watch gives this sale a nice change of pace. This 33mm style features a gold-tone stainless steel bracelet design and is currently marked down to $367.50 from $525. That puts it at 30% off, which is not as steep as the jewelry deals here, but still a solid cut on a recognizable brand name piece.

Be sure and grab your picks before April 30, and make sure you're ready for Mother's Day!