With Spring finally here, now's the time to make those upgrades around your home you've been eyeing. Macy's is running a promotion right now where you can save big on furniture, decor, and more. You'll find yourself saving between 30% and 60% over the next two days.

GreenPan X Bobby Flay 13-Piece Cookware Set | 40% off This cookware set brings a professional feel to your kitchen, thanks to its quick-heating aluminum build and chef-designed details. The ceramic nonstick coating is PFAS-free and reinforced for durability, so you get easy food release without worrying about harmful chemicals. It’s a solid all-in-one upgrade if you want reliable performance and low-effort cleanup.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow | 40% off This pillow is designed to work for different sleep styles, with one side offering a more traditional feel and the other providing extra neck support. Made from Tempur-Pedic’s pressure-relieving material, it contours to your shape to help improve comfort and sleep quality. It’s a great pick if you switch positions or want something that feels both soft and supportive.

Hotel Collection Turkish Cotton Shawl-Collar Robe | 60% off This robe leans into that hotel-luxury vibe with its soft, 100% Turkish cotton fabric and cozy shawl collar. It’s absorbent yet breathable, making it perfect for lounging or post-shower comfort. Easy, classic, and just the right amount of indulgent.