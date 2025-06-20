Logo
Home Goods

Macy's 2-Day Spring Sale's the Perfect Time to Pick Up Some Home Goods for Yourself

Macy's is hosting a two-day sale to usher in the season, in which you can save as much as 60% across a wide selection of home goods.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

With Spring finally here, now's the time to make those upgrades around your home you've been eyeing. Macy's is running a promotion right now where you can save big on furniture, decor, and more. You'll find yourself saving between 30% and 60% over the next two days.

Suggested Reading

Eliminate Spotty Internet With TP Link's Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System, Now Up to 35% off
Gear Up for Spring With the JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth Speaker, Now $80 off
Shop These Last Minute Easter Picks at Walmart and Be Ready for the Easter Bunny

Macy's | 2-Day Sale | Promo Code: HOME

Related Content

Miss Mouth's Stain Treater Is 28% Off To Close Out Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Macy's 2-Day Spring Sale's the Perfect Time to Pick Up Some Home Goods for Yourself

GreenPan X Bobby Flay 13-Piece Cookware Set | 40% off

This cookware set brings a professional feel to your kitchen, thanks to its quick-heating aluminum build and chef-designed details. The ceramic nonstick coating is PFAS-free and reinforced for durability, so you get easy food release without worrying about harmful chemicals. It’s a solid all-in-one upgrade if you want reliable performance and low-effort cleanup.

See at Macy's


Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow | 40% off

This pillow is designed to work for different sleep styles, with one side offering a more traditional feel and the other providing extra neck support. Made from Tempur-Pedic’s pressure-relieving material, it contours to your shape to help improve comfort and sleep quality. It’s a great pick if you switch positions or want something that feels both soft and supportive.

See at Macy's


Hotel Collection Turkish Cotton Shawl-Collar Robe | 60% off

This robe leans into that hotel-luxury vibe with its soft, 100% Turkish cotton fabric and cozy shawl collar. It’s absorbent yet breathable, making it perfect for lounging or post-shower comfort. Easy, classic, and just the right amount of indulgent.

See at Macy's


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!