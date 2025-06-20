Lock Into 3 Years of All-In-One AI for Half Price

Three years of ChatOn AI Assistant's Premium plan drops to $60 at StackSocial when you use the code CHAT30 at checkout. That's half off the standard $120 price, and a layer of security against the reasonable bet that AI subscription costs aren't going anywhere but up over the next three years.

ChatOn's pitch is consolidation rather than competition. Instead of building its own model, it routes you to the right one — GPT, Claude, Gemini, Sonar, and others — from a single interface. Beyond multi-model chat, the app covers AI image generation, video creation from photos, real-time web search with source links, document processing for PDFs and DOCs, OCR, and a library of 100-plus pre-built prompts. Over 100 million downloads on iOS and Android suggests the approach has landed.

Cross-platform sync across iOS, Android, and web means a research thread started on your phone is waiting for you in a browser later — nothing lost, no re-logging. The app holds a 4.7-star rating on the App Store across 268,000 reviews and 4.4 stars on Google Play from 464,000 more, and it took home Best User Experience at the 14th Annual Lovie Awards.

At less than $20 per year through 2029, this is one of those deals that gets more obvious the longer you think about it. Head to StackSocial and use CHAT30 at checkout to lock it in.