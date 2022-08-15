Wayfair Basics Folding Drying Rack | $34 | 28% Off | Wayfair

Doing laundry at college: a nightmare! Fighting for the dryers , reloading your little swipe card, the passive aggressive de-loading of your laundry when you’re just a little late to pick it up. Let’s ease the pain of laundry day a little bit with this 28% off d rying r ack at Wayfair. Save a couple quarters and a lot of grief by draping any laundry that could shrink on this rack —like jeans or cotton tees or delicates. When laundry day is done, fold this bad boy up and store it in your closet, away from your roommate till next week. But after all the laundry room drama —your roommate’s going to want one too.