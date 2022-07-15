iRobot Roomba i7+ | $757 | Amazon



Vroom vroom, it’s the iRobot Roomba i7+ zooming into post Prime Day sales at 24 % off. This little guy boasts “neat rows,” is a whiz at keeping pet hair from getting tangled, and can adjust to different floor types using multi-surface brushes, for those of us with both hardwood and carpeted floors. Dirt detect sensors notice where your space builds the most dust and send the Roomba zooming towards the corners that need the most attention. Plus, this particular robot is compatible with Alexa: just ask her to ask Roomba to start or schedule cleaning. Suddenly, you have the rest of your day free. Or, you can be hypnotized by the Roomba navigating clean lines on your living room carpet for eternity.