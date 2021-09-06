40% off Posters | Society6



Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. Give your walls a visual boost and brighten up your living space. Take 40% off any print in the entire store today only. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I’m absolutely loving all of the minimalist movie posters by Dose of Poster. Lots of indie gems and plenty of blockbuster films are included in their collection. You could do an entire wall or theme for each room in your house. I’m a big Wes Anderson fan so I’m living for the Moonrise Kingdom one.

I’m a sucker for these colorful big cat posters right now. The hues in The Stare: Pink Cheetah blend super well with my very girly decor. I rock a pink aesthetic, don’t shame me. There’s a definite whimsy to ayeyokp’s art, so if you want to make your home a little more lighthearted you’ll find the perfect piece here.

Standard shipping is $5 for one poster. This sale is only running for the rest of the day.