Holika Holika is one of my favorite Korean brands so it was really nice to see Lookfantastic have them on their roster. Right now, get up to 25 % off a selection of their products at the beauty retailer. This d iscount will be applied automatically at checkout , no code needed. They have a ton of brilliant stuff and you can’t go wrong with any of them but here are a few of my favorites.

Like most K-Beauty companies the sheet mask is a staple item . But they are also super fun for a chill night of relaxing. The Baby Pet line addresses and array of issues plus they are very cute. If you find you’re a bit irritated and are looking to soothe your face the cat version of the Baby Pet Magic Masks is what you need. It’s puuurrrrfect for you.

If you’re prone to blackheads in certain areas especially around the nose and chin, the Pig Nose Clear Blackhead Perfect Stickers are for you. It’s a little less intense than the peel off masks but no less effective. These stickers can be placed on any blackheads and whiteheads. They help draw out dirt and protect pores against furture build up.

And if you get a little sunburned since there are still a few warm days in our furture make sure you have their Aloe Soothing Gel. It glides on perfectly and replenishes the moisture the rays took from you. It’s cooling will help repair your skin and reduce your red tint. This is also a great product for winter as it is excellent on dry patches.

