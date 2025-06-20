If you’ve been wanting to try hemp-derived gummies or stock up on a few favorites, Kind Oasis is running a sale worth checking out. Right now, select Delta 8 gummies are 50% off, and the promotion is live until sold out. That makes this a good moment to grab a flavor or formula you’ve had your eye on before inventory disappears.

One of the standout options is the Delta 8 THC Gummies 30mg in Tropical Splash. This is the stronger, more straightforward pick in the lineup, with 30mg per gummy and a 40-count bottle that gives you a lot more to work with if you already know what kind of experience you like. Tropical flavors also tend to make this type of product feel a little easier to come back to, especially if you prefer something fruit-forward over earthy or herbal tasting options.

The other featured option is the Delta 8 THC 15mg + THCV 15mg Gummies in Passionfruit. This one is a little more specific, since it combines Delta 8 with THCV in an even split. If you like the idea of a more targeted formula instead of a single-cannabinoid gummy, this is the one that stands out. The 20-count bottle is smaller, but the Passionfruit flavor gives it a more elevated feel than a basic generic gummy.

What makes this sale especially easy to shop is that it is simple. There is no promo code to keep track of, and the main thing to know is that it runs until inventory is gone. That usually means it is better to shop earlier rather than assume your preferred flavor or strength will still be there later.

If you’ve been looking for a good time to try Kind Oasis or restock before prices go back up, this 50% off event is a strong reason to do it now.