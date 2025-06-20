Looking to get a little healthier now that it's spring? We've got the perfect thing to help you accomplish your goals: the Renpho Smart Scale. And you don't have to worry about spending too much and breaking your budget to get it. Thanks to this Amazon discount, you can get it for just $20! Yes, just $20. Pretty crazy for a smart scale, but that's exactly the price you'll pay here.

This scale connects to a free app that records 13 different metrics, including body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, BMI, and basal metabolic rate. Weight appears on the scale's LED display, while the rest of the data syncs to your phone.

Unlimited user profiles let multiple people share the same scale while keeping their data separate. The app recognizes each user and routes their measurements to the correct profile, which is useful for households where several people want to track their progress independently.

The 13 metrics tracked include body water percentage, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, protein, and metabolic age alongside the standard weight and BMI figures. These readings rely on bioelectrical impedance analysis, which sends a small current through your body to estimate composition.

For just $20, you get a scale that gives you detailed body composition tracking through a well-designed app. You really can't do much better than this. Be sure to get yours while it's still up for grabs!