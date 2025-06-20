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Kick the Sunday Scaries to the Curb: Save 25% Sitewide Through 4/20

ByBrittany Vincent
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The week's almost over, but the relief doesn't have to be. In honor of the 4/20 holiday, Sunday Scaries is rolling out 25% off sitewide with promo code 420SALE — good on everything from their cult-favorite CBD gummies to their sleep tinctures and low-dose Delta-9 edibles. The deal runs through 4/20, so there's a short window to stock up before it disappears.

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25% off 420 Sale | Sunday Scaries | Promo Code: 420SALE

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Kick the Sunday Scaries to the Curb: Save 25% Sitewide Through 4/20

Sunday Scaries has built its reputation on making CBD and THC products that feel approachable rather than clinical. Just about anything you choose on the site is worth picking up, but we've highlighted a few options for you to start with.

CBD Gummies | $23 | Sunday Scaries

These gummies are the brand's flagship for a reason. They're the go-to pick for taking the edge off without any of the fuzziness you might associate with THC, making them an easy daytime option for anxious moments, busy workdays, or that classic end-of-weekend dread the brand is literally named after.

5mg Delta-9 Gummies | $49 | Sunday Scaries

These Delta-9 gummies sit on the other end of the spectrum, offering a genuinely low-dose THC experience that's great for people who want a little more of a lift without going overboard — 5mg is a sensible starting point whether you're new to Delta-9 or just prefer a controlled, predictable experience.

CBD Oil for Sleep | $47 | Sunday Scaries

For anyone whose scaries hit hardest at bedtime, the [CBD Oil for Sleep] blends CBD with sleep-supportive ingredients in a tincture format that's easy to dose and easy to work into a nightly routine.

Buy at Sunday Scaries

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