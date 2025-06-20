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Keep Your Stuff Charged Even Abroad With an Anker Nano Travel Adapter for Just $20

Amazon is giving away the 5-port Anker Nano Travel Adapter in either black or white for pocket change.

ByJoe Tilleli
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Anker's Nano travel adapter is seeing a 23% discount, which means you can pick one up for just $20.

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When travelling abroad, you need to make sure you can keep all your devices charged and powered. The problem is plugs aren't identical around the globe. That's why you need one of these.

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Anker Nano Travel Adapter | 23% off | Amazon

This little device offers universal compatibility, so you’re covered whether you’re in the US, Europe, Australia, or beyond. It supports multiple plug types: Type A (for the US, Canada, Japan), Type C (EU), Type G (UK, Singapore), and Type I (Australia), covering over 200 countries.

The adapter’s pins are retractable, neatly tucked away when not in use, making it compact and travel-friendly. When the pins are retracted, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket or luggage without taking up much space.

The Anker Nano Travel Adapter lets you charge up to five devices at once. It’s got two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and one standard AC outlet for US and EU plugs. One of those USB-C ports delivers up to 20W of power, so you can charge an iPhone 16 from 0% to 50% in about 28 minutes.

See for $20 at Amazon


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